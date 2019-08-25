Shooting near Ohio State leaves 1 person injured in 'targeted' attack, school says

One person was shot near the Ohio State University early Sunday in what school officials said was a targeted attack.

Around 1:30 a.m., the university told students an "active shooter" was reported on the school's Columbus campus. "Secure in place: Run, Hide, or, as a last resort, Fight!" officials tweeted, noting police were responding to the situation.

Columbus Police said someone was shot in the parking lot of a McDonald's located on High Street near the campus. The suspect "fired several gunshots striking the victim once in the thigh," officials said in a news release. The victim then ran inside the fast-food restaurant after he was shot, "and out the front door before collapsing on the sidewalk in front of the Pita Pit."

The suspect fled the scene, police said. The victim was transported to the Ohio State University Hospital and was in stable condition.

Authorities said the person who was shot was "targeted" and the shooting was "no random act," and notified students there was "no ongoing threat."

The suspect had not yet been taken into custody as of 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Columbus' Division of Police at 614-645-4545.