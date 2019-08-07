Ohio shooting victim called father of kids before she died: 'Babe I just got shot in my head'

A mother who was killed in the Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting during the weekend used her final moments to reach out to her children and their father to let them know she loved them.

Lois Oglesby, 27, was one of nine people fatally shot when a gunman opened fire outside Ned Peppers Bar in the city's Oregon District early Sunday — hours after another gunman, in El Paso, Texas, also opened fire, leaving at least 22 people dead.

A nursing student who had just returned from maternity leave and worked at a daycare center, Oglesby called the father of her children as the massacre unfolded, letting him know she'd been shot.

"She FaceTimed Me And Said 'Babe I Just Got Shot In My Head, I Need To Get To My Kids,'" Daryl "Dee" Lee" wrote on Facebook about Oglesby.

Lee said since her death, he hasn't been able to stop crying.

"Like That’s Strong As F--- To Hold Off To Call Me!! She Was Letting Me Know She Loved Me And To Take Care Of These Kids And I Got You Babe!!!!!!" he wrote.

Oglesby's friend, Derasha Merrett, described the victim to the Dayton Daily News as "a wonderful mother, a wonderful person" who aspired to work with children.

“We grew up as cousins,” Merrett said. “We grew up in the same church, on the same drill team. She works at my kids’ daycare. We all grew up in this little town. We’re all family. We’re all hurting behind this.”

She leaves behind an infant and an older daughter, according to her friend.

Authorities identified the gunman as Connor Betts, 24. Investigators have not offered a motive as to the Sunday slaughter.