Ohio sheriff's deputy killed, another injured in standoff with gunman

An Ohio sheriff's deputy has died and another was injured during a standoff with a barricaded suspect at an apartment complex, according to reports.

The scene in Pierce Township, near Cincinnati, was still active early Sunday morning. The incident began just before 7 p.m. Saturday when police responded to a psychiatric call.

A male called 911 to report people in his home were refusing to leave and that he had weapons inside, Capt. Jeff Sellars with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said at a news conference.

FOX affiliate WXIX-TV in the Cincinnati area reported that police first received calls about gunshots around 8:15 p.m. More shots came from inside an apartment as authorities tried negotiating with the suspect, striking two deputies. One deputy died and the other remained in stable condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical center.

Police did not fire back, Pierce Township police told the station. The deceased deputy has not been identified. Authorities are communicating with the suspect through via megaphone and have advised nearby residents to stay inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.