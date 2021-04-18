Ohio River boat-barge collision after Louisville fireworks show leaves 1 dead, 2 missing: reports

A collision between a boat and a barge following a professional fireworks show over the Ohio River in Louisville, Kentucky, has left one person dead and two others missing, according to reports.

Divers were searching for the missing boaters south of the Caesars Southern Indiana casino and hotel, which is on the Indiana side of the river, the Courier-Journal in Louisville reported.

Five people were reportedly hospitalized after the accident that happened at the end of the city’s Thunder Over Louisville fireworks, and one person died from their injuries, Chief Doug Recktenwald of the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department told the newspaper. The other four victims’ conditions were unknown.

Authorities reportedly closed down around 9 miles of the river as the search for those missing continued.

Coast Guard Chief Eric Roy said the search would continue Sunday morning will additional resources, according to the Courier-Journal.

Thunder Over Louisville is an annual air show and fireworks display that precedes the Kentucky Derby. This year's Derby is scheduled for May 1.

Caesars Southern Indiana casino was one of three fireworks-launching sites meant to help prevent large crowds from gathering during the pandemic, according to WLKY-TV in Louisville.