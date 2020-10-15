Caged puppy set on fire in Ohio park; authorities searching for suspect

A puppy put in a cage and set on fire at a park in Ohio over the weekend is recovering from its burns while authorities search for the person responsible, fire officials said Wednesday.

Firefighters responded just after noon to a fire at Walnut Hill Park in Columbus on Sunday and found the remains of a plastic cage still burning underneath a tree, Columbus Division of Fire said.

After putting out the fire, officials said firefighters spotted a dog running in the area. The puppy had black plastic melted on her back.

"As fire investigators, this is heart-wrenching and sickening for us,” investigator Mike DeFrancisco told WBNS-TV. “We see a lot of bad things on a daily basis, but this has cut a lot of our people to the core."

The pooch was rushed to the Diley Hill Animal Medical Center and treated for burn injuries.

The puppy “is doing remarkably well," and has been adopted by staff at the animal hospital, fire authorities said.

Fire investigators are working with the Columbus Humane Society to find the suspect responsible for injuring the puppy. Authorities have asked the public to help identify the dog or its former owner.