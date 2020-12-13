Body recovered from Ohio power plant collapse site, search continues

The body of one worker was recovered Saturday, and another remained unaccounted for, as crews continue to search through the debris left after a power plant in Ohio collapsed last week.

Search crews recovered the body of one man Saturday evening beneath rubble left at the Killen Generating Station in Adams County, Manchester Fire Chief Rick Bowman said. Relatives identified him as 42-year-old Clyde "Doug" Gray, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

He was one of two workers left unaccounted for after the roof of the main building collapsed around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said another man, identified by family as 47-year-old Jamie Fitzgerald, remains missing.

"While this is not the outcome all had wished and prayed for, we hope this will help provide closure," Bowman said, according to WLWT.

Sheriff Kimmy Rogers said two workers were initially hospitalized after the roof caved in Wednesday morning. Rescuers were able to make contact with a third worker, who was rescued hours later and airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Rescue efforts shifted to a recovery mission Wednesday evening, meaning crews did not anticipate finding the remaining two workers alive.

The coal-fired generating station located some 75 miles east of Cincinnati opened in 1982 and closed in 2018. It had been undergoing demolition and remediation work over the past few months, the Enquirer reported.

The redevelopment project was overseen by Commercial Liability Partners, which contracted Adamo Demolition Co., based in Detroit, Mich., to help with the demolition process, according to county records.

It was not immediately clear what caused the roof to collapse Wednesday. Rogers said the main building and stacks were scheduled to be demolished next week and the roof collapsed during "some kind of preparation to take that building down."

In a statement to Fox 19, the Adamo Group said it extended its “deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Clyde Douglas Gray, who tragically lost his life in the collapse.”

“Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with his family, his fiancée, his friends and his co-workers during this very sorrowful and difficult time,” the company said. “We wish to thank the region’s first responders and emergency personnel for their tireless and selfless efforts through this tragic ordeal. We continue to work closely with local responders as our focus remains on recovery operations.”

The Adamo Group said it “will cooperate fully with the agencies and organizations tasked with determining the cause of the collapse.”