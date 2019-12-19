Ohio police rescue boy, 13, from freezing Lake Erie after he fell off break wall, video shows

Police officers in Ohio are being hailed as heroes after body camera footage released this week showed the quick-thinking cops pull a 13-year-old boy from the freezing waters of Lake Erie.

The unnamed boy fell off a break wall in Rocky River Park, about 10 miles west of Cleveland, while on a field trip, FOX8 Cleveland reported. The air temperatures hovered near freezing that day.

“I knew that if he had been in the water a long time, he would be exposed to hypothermia, so we wanted to make sure we got down there and got him out of the water as quickly as possible,” Rocky River police Sgt. Ronald Flowers told the station.

The body camera video shows Flowers and Rocky River Patrolman Monte Hamaoui racing along the shore to rescue the boy, but the officers grew alarmed when they didn’t see him in the water.

They continued looking until they found the teacher and a group of students on the break wall of a private lakefront property they had wandered onto, the station reported. The boy was in the water near the wall.

“Try to hold on, hold on,” the officer shouts as he throws down a looped rope to the student. The officers, teacher and other students helped to pull the boy up over the wall and onto dry ground.

The 13-year-old breathlessly thanked his rescuers as he lay on the grass above the wall. While it was unclear how long the boy was in the water, or its exact temperature, he didn't suffer any injuries, the station reported.

“It felt great, you know it's great when you can save somebody like that, especially in those types of conditions,” Flowers told the station.