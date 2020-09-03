Ohio police officer describes heroic rescue of girl in overturned car

An Ohio police officer who crawled into car wreckage to rescue a trapped child after the vehicle overturned shared the story on Thursday.

Police body camera video shows Officer Yamil Encarnacion going to "extraordinary measures" to save a life after responding to a car crash on Interstate 480 just after 7 p.m. Saturday, the Twinsburg Police Department wrote on Facebook.

When police arrived, both the driver and a child were trapped inside the upside-down car, Twinsburg Police Chief Christopher Noga said in the statement. The child was strapped into a child safety seat. Officers noticed the child’s legs losing color.

Encarnacion told "America's Newsroom" that when he could not get her car seat free, he had to cut her seatbelt.

“I noticed that the bench seat was pressing against the car seat, and I was unable to see her head, so, then I sat inside the vehicle. I crawled and pushed with my legs to create a gap between the seats and the car seat itself, getting her free and then crawling out with her,” he said.

Encarnacion said that he felt “sheer terror” when someone brought to his attention that the little girl could not breathe and acted “as quickly as we could” to set her free.

Encarnacion is seen on video crawling over broken glass and through a window to reach the child in the wreckage, police said.

The woman and the child suffered only minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Encarnacion said that though it is “very stressful” to be a cop nowadays, he is still committed to serving the Twinsburg, Ohio community.

“It’s unique times we’re in right now, but, I’m lucky to be in a community that is still very supportive of police officers. A good department and a good group of people that I work with.”

