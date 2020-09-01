Ohio officer crawls into car wreckage to rescue trapped child, bodycam video shows

An Ohio police officer crawled into a car wreckage to rescue a trapped child after the vehicle overturned in a crash over the weekend.

Police body camera video shows Officer Yamil Encarnacion going to "extraordinary measures" to save a life after responding to a car crash on Interstate 480 just after 7 p.m. Saturday, the Twinsburg Police Department wrote on Facebook.

When police arrived, both the driver and a child were trapped inside the upside-down car, Twinsburg Police Chief Christopher Noga said in the statement. The child was strapped into a child safety seat. Officers noticed the child’s legs losing color.

Encarnacion is seen on video crawling over broken glass and through a window to reach the child in the wreckage, police said. He cuts the safety seat free and pulls the child out of the car.

The woman and the child suffered only minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

“This is what we do and this is why we do what we do,” Noga said. “This is why I am honored to work with the best police officers and staff in the world.”

The driver told police she had moved to the left lane to pass a slower moving vehicle. As she changed lanes, the car in front of her also moved to the left lane and suddenly applied the brakes. The driver told police she reacted by applying the brakes quickly and overcorrected her steering.

The car left the roadway and rolled over into the eastbound lanes of the interstate, police said.

“Most police officers do not think of themselves as extraordinary,” Noga said. “We do what we do because we love our communities and want to serve them to the best of our abilities.”