Ohio metal plant worker dies after falling into chemical vat

Ohio authorities are investigating the death of a Dayton metal finishing plant employee who fell into a vat filled with chemicals Tuesday morning.

Dana Swisher, 60, was a senior employee who had worked for Techmetals, Inc. for several years, WHIO-TV reported.

Fellow workers pulled Swisher from the four-foot tank of liquid chromic acid and were performing CPR when first responders arrived.

A hazmat team decontaminated the employees who helped pull him out. They were advised to go to the hospital, but all declined. The Associated Press reported that a man answering the phone at Techmetals Tuesday said the company had no immediate comment other than to say “all of the appropriate” people had been contacted.

Dayton Fire Department District Chief Mike Fasnacht said co-workers who saved Swisher were “obviously distraught," WHIO reported.

Investigators have not concluded how Swisher died or what caused him to fall into the tank.

“We don’t know what the cause of the event was,” Fasnacht said, according to WHIO. “I don’t know that this was an industrial accident or medical emergency.”

Techmetals serves clients in the military, as well as aerospace, automotive, medical and manufacturing industries, according to their website. The company did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.