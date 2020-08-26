Ohio woman loses medical license after threatening to give Jews 'wrong meds,' other anti-Semitic posts

A woman who made anti-Semitic remarks years ago on social media, including one tweet saying she’d purposely give the wrong medication to Jewish people, has had her medical certificate permanently revoked by the State Medical Board of Ohio.

Lara Kollab surrendered her training certificate to practice osteopathic medicine and surgery in Ohio on July 22. The State Medicine Board of Ohio decided to “permanently revoke” that certificate on Aug. 12.

A yearlong investigation showed she violated rules of conduct by failing to exhibit good moral character and “making a false, fraudulent, deceptive, or misleading statement in relation to the practice of medicine," the board said in documents about Kollab's case.

Kollab was forced to leave her position as a supervised first-year resident at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, in January 2019, after working there for just three months.

After losing her job at the Cleveland Clinic, Kollab was accepted into a residency training program at Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield, Calif. Her offer was later rescinded after the center found out Kollab lied during her application process, claiming she resigned from the Cleveland Clinic because of a death in the family – not in lieu of termination due to her discriminatory social media posting.

Past tweets and posts on social media dating from August 2011 to September 2013 were documented by Canary Mission, an anti-hate watchdog that exposes anti-Semitism.

"hahha ewww .. I'll purposely give all the yahood [Jews] the wrong meds,” Kollab said on January 2, 2012 – the tweet that would ultimately cost her the residency at Cleveland Clinic seven years later. Another translated tweet on Aug. 20, 2011 read: “Allah will take the Jews.”

"Studying for my med micro final, came across this. Clearly, I pay attention in class and write useful notes,” a May 4, 2013, social media post said. “People who support Israel should have their immune cells killed so they can see how it feels to not be able to defend yourself from foreign invaders."

Kollab authored several other tweets and social media posts comparing Israel to Nazi Germany and lacking sympathy for the Holocaust both while she was an undergraduate at John Carroll University, a Jesuit Catholic university located in Cleveland, Ohio, and after she graduated.

She received a D.O. (Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine) degree from Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, a New York City-based Jewish college that prides itself on being “rooted in Jewish tradition, built on Jewish values.”