Ohio man who made confessional DUI video due in court after vehicular homicide indictment

An Ohio driver who made an online video confessing to causing a fatal wrong-way crash after drinking heavily is scheduled for his first court appearance.

In a 3 1/2-minute video posted last week, Matthew Cordle admits that he killed 61-year-old Vincent Canzani, of suburban Columbus, on June 22. He says in the video that he will plead guilty and take full responsibility.

Cordle is being arraigned in Franklin County court on Tuesday after being charged with aggravated vehicular assault Monday and turning himself in.

Franklin County prosecutor Ron O'Brien says the 22-year-old Powell man faces up to 8 1/2 years in prison if convicted.

Cordle also is charged with a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.