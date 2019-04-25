Ohio man in wheelchair dies after catching fire while smoking outside nursing home

An Ohio man died last week when his wheelchair caught fire while allegedly smoking and using his oxygen tank, according to reports.

Joseph Konopa was outside the Grande Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation nursing home in the Cleveland suburb of Oakwood Village on April 17 when he caught fire, Fox News affiliate WJW-TV reported.

A motorist noticed Konopa's wheelchair up in flames and called the police.

“I arrived and noticed there was a wheelchair that was smoldering in front of the building with a male laying on the ground, face down,” Oakwood police Det. Ed Thyret told the news station.

He said Konopa wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse. He administered CPR until the fire department arrived. Konopa was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Embassy HealthCare, which manages the nursing home, said in a statement to WEWS-TV it's "unable to discuss specific resident information" due to privacy concerns and that it "is cooperating fully with state and local governing bodies on this investigation"