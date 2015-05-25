Ohio man arrested, indicted on murder charge in decades-old killing

Authorities who last year exhumed the body of a woman who died in 1982 have arrested a man who was with her the night she was found lying on an Ohio road.

A Wood County grand jury indicted Russell Adkins, 56, of Whitehouse, and authorities arrested him Thursday on a murder charge. Court records list no attorney for Adkins.

He is accused of killing 19-year-old Dana Rosendale, who was found on a street in suburban Toledo on Sept. 5, 1982. She died a few days later, but the cause if her death was undetermined at the time.

Adkins initially told police he found Rosendale in the road and later told authorities she had fallen out of his car, according to media reports. He was not charged then.

Investigators exhumed Rosendale's body last year and ruled her death a homicide due to trauma to her head.

Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said that advances in technology helped the investigation, but he said the new findings were not based on DNA evidence.

Rosendale's sister, Deborah Risner of Tiffin, said she was overjoyed about the indictment.

"I can't even describe it," she said. "We're very thankful to everyone who has been involved in trying to get closure throughout the years."