Cleveland Clinic fires resident after online threat to give Jews 'wrong meds' surfaces

A Cleveland hospital has fired a resident over anti-Semitic comments and threats to give the Jewish people “the wrong meds” surfaced on social media.

Lara Kollab was identified as the fired employee behind the comments. She worked as a supervised resident at the Cleveland Clinic from July to September, Cleveland.com reported.

“She is no longer working at Cleveland Clinic. In no way do these beliefs reflect those of our organization. We fully embrace diversity, inclusion and a culture of safety and respect across our entire health system,” the Cleveland Clinic said in a statement posted online.

Kollab’s anti-Semitic comments were first documented by Canary Mission, a group that examines social media accounts to find anti-Semitic and anti-Israel remarks.

Among the comments were threats to mistreat Jewish patients. “Hahha ewww.. I’ll purposely give all the [Jews] the wrong meds,” she wrote in a 2012 tweet.

In multiple other posts on Twitter, she called for violence against the Jewish people, called them “dogs,” compared them to the Nazis, and minimized the Holocaust.

“Look, Haifa is sweet (nice), but it's full of Jewish dogs, and it looks like America, meaning, it wasn't that special to me,” Kollab once wrote, according to the website’s translation.

“I don't mean to sound insensitive but I have a REALLY hard time feeling bad about Holocaust seeing as the people who were in it now kill my people,” she wrote in 2012.

Since the firing, the woman deleted her social media accounts, though some of them were preserved.

Her LinkedIn page claims she graduated from the Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York.

Her page said she was a biology tutor to high school and college students shortly after getting her bachelor’s degree from John Carroll University in 2013, while since 2015 she has been a mentor to “1st, 2nd, and 3rd year medical students.”

Kollab’s medical license, which she received in July 2018, remains active and will expire in June 2021.