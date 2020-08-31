Ohio family found dead in Shaker Heights home; identified as 2 teens, 2 adults

Editor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of four family members found dead in their Shaker Heights, Ohio, home Sunday.

According to the Shaker Heights Police Department, officers responded to a call from a family member for a welfare check at a home.

When officers entered the home they discovered the bodies of 58-year-old Regina Tobin, 57-year-old John Tobin, and Natalie and Graham Tobin, who were both 15.

The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Police do not believe there are any additional suspects. There were no signs of forced entry.

Natalie was a ninth-grader at Laurel School, the all-girl private school in Shaker Heights. The school released a statement Monday morning after learning of her death. “'Our hearts are broken. Natalie came to Laurel in the Eighth Grade—a bookworm, scholar, and volleyball player, she was a gentle, warm, and thoughtful friend, looking forward with joy to Upper School,' said Ann V. Klotz, Head of Laurel School. In the face of tragedy, the loss of a child is devastating, and the sudden and horrific loss of a family is excruciating. Our counseling team will be available to support our girls as the school processes its sorrow. The Laurel Community holds the extended Tobin family and Natalie’s friends in our hearts.”

This story first appeared on Fox 8.