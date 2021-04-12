Ohio police investigating after deadly emergency room shooting

Officials with Columbus Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are responding to the scene of an officer involved shooting at Mount Carmel St. Ann's hospital.

Westerville police Chief Charles Chandler told reporters that police responded to an "officer in trouble" call in the hospital's emergency room at 2:22 p.m. on Monday.

DEADLY MINNESOTA POLICE SHOOTING SPARKS UNREST; COP CARS DAMAGED

According to Fox 28, the suspect, who was transported to the hospital after reportedly passing out in a vehicle, had open domestic violence warrants and a weapon under disability warrant in his name.

Medics escorted police into the emergency room where the suspect was being held for pickup before being taken into custody.

However, there was a sudden exchange of multiple rounds of gunfire involving four armed St. Ann’s security officers, two CPD officers, and the suspect.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect, who was killed during the incident, has not been identified pending notification of family. It was not immediately clear if the suspect had his own firearm or if he grabbed a weapon from one of the officers at the scene.

Chandler emphasized that no one else was injured in the shooting and that the hospital is secure, with the emergency room open for patients coming in and for pickups for individuals being released.