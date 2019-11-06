Ohio detective shot during drug raid suffered injuries that are 'not survivable,' police say

An Ohio detective who has been on life support since he was shot twice in the face while serving a drug-related warrant on Monday, suffered injuries “that are tragically not survivable,” police said on Wednesday.

Dayton police Chief Richard Biehl told reporters on Tuesday that Jorge DelRio, a 30 year veteran of the department, was shot while working with a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) task force.

On Wednesday The Dayton Police Department tweeted, “Det. DelRio remains on advanced life support after suffering injuries that are tragically not survivable.”

“Not surprisingly, after 30 years of dedicated public service, Det. DelRio will continue to give of himself by being an organ donor upon his death,” the department added.

Detectives knocked and announced themselves as law enforcement officers before entering a home on Ruskin Rd. just before 7 p.m. on Monday, Dayton police said, adding that DelRio was shot in the face as he started to go down the basement stairs. He was rushed to a local hospital by a fellow officer due to the severity of the injuries, police tweeted.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said four adults and one juvenile were “secured at the scene” and that the adults are being held on felony drug charges.

Three weapons, each with a 30-round magazine, were recovered at the scene, as well as a significant amount of cash, fentanyl and marijuana, investigators said.

U.S. Attorney Dave DeVillers said the suspected shooter, Nathan Goddard, 39, was charged with felonious assault on an agent.

Cahke Cortner, 39, and Lionel Combs III, 40, were charged with conspiring to distribute drugs, Fox 19 reported, citing an affidavit. A fourth man, Courtney Allen, 34, was also in custody in relation to the shooting, the station reported.

Between July and October, the DEA’s Dayton resident office reportedly conducted an investigation on a Dayton fentanyl operation which led them to believe that Goddard was a supplier. Police conducted a search warrant on the home on Monday night and that is when DelRio was shot.

The Dayton Police Department is expected to make a formal announcement when Detective DelRio succumbs to his injuries, WDTN-TV reported.

“His work had impact regionally, nationally and internationally. He was that good at what he did, he loved what he did,” Chief Biehl told the station.

“I, for a brief moment, decided we needed to rotate detectives around and we reassigned him over a decade ago and I got so many calls from our federal partners saying please put Jorge back because he was just that good at what he did and he loved what he did. And it showed in his work, it showed in his professionalism.”

The Dayton Police Department tweeted again later on Wednesday, “We are both humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support we've received for Det. Jorge DelRio, his family and friends and his law enforcement family.”

“A former #DEA colleague of Det. DelRio said, ‘Jorge, regardless of agency, brought people together.’ And he continues to do so."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.