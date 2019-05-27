Ohio dad whose daughter, 1, died of fentanyl overdose, pleads guilty: report

An Ohio dad pleaded guilty Friday to manslaughter in connection to his 13-month-old daughter's death after she "consumed a toxic amount of fentanyl" in her father’s apartment, reports said.

Anthony Worthington, 40, reportedly admitted to police that he put a “rock of heroin” and other drugs in a sock where his children watched television, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. The report said that when police first arrived at his apartment in January, he told them they should “Narcan” the infant. The drug is used during overdose emergencies.

The report said that the drug was administered, but with no success. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Worthington was sobbing during a court appearance. He faces over 20 years behind bars, but the judge told him that it is hard to imagine a sentence worse than the loss of a child “basically by your own hand.”

“I am sorry, your honor,” he said.

Authorities said that he also tampered with evidence and had a niece, 15, try to dump some of the drugs in the home down a toilet. It is believed he intended to sell the drugs, the report said. He will be sentenced next month.