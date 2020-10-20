Ohio dad shot by shopper who was angry he held up line, cops say

An impatient shopper gunned down an Ohio dad for holding up the line at a Family Dollar, police said.

Jerry Saffo, 32, of Euclid, was pronounced dead by responding cops Friday at the store in Cleveland, where he went shopping with his girlfriend and children, police said.

Saffo got involved in an argument with a cashier over “payment arrangements” when he was checking out, prompting a security guard to intervene and escort him outside, police said in a statement.

The pair were discussing the issue when another man who was “angry with [Saffo] for making him wait” longer in the line came outside and confronted them in a parking lot, police said.

The security guard then went back inside as Saffo and the second man starting arguing, leading Saffo to punch him, police said.

The suspect — described by investigators only as an “unknown male” — then pulled out a gun and shot Saffo before fleeing on foot, police said.

Saffo ran to the back of the building after being shot and collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No suspects have been identified in the slaying as of Monday, Cleveland police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia told The Post.

Saffo had been engaged since 2017, according to his Facebook page.

“Gone too soon,” read a post on Instagram showing Saffo inside a car. “Keep family and friends in your prayers.”