Ohio county health department accused of promoting unsafe sex with ad campaign

A local health department in Stark County, Ohio is facing backlash after releasing a campaign designed to promote its services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency purchased coasters to hand out in bars and restaurants that read, "We’re here in case you have too much fun tonight!"

The move, however, has led some critics on social media to accuse the health department of promoting unsafe sex and poor decision-making, arguing the campaign suggested the clinic would refer people to abortion or the morning-after pill.

In response to the negative feedback, the Stark County Health Department released a statement in which they announced they would pull the coasters.

“First, we’d like to remind the community that even with COVID-19 restrictions in place, personal freedom is still intact,” the statement said. “Lastly, our goal was not to offend but to appeal to the audience that most utilize our services.”

A spokesperson for the Stark County Health Department did not immediately return FOX News' request for comment.

The county health department included its full list of services, which range from breast exams, STD testing, and birth control to pregnancy testing and family planning.

The coaster provides contact information for the department’s appointment-only Reproductive Health and Wellness clinic at 7235 Whipple Ave. NW office in Jackson Township.

