Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Ohio cop in Ma'Khia Bryant shooting used 'best judgment,' neighbor says: 'Video doesn’t lie'

The Columbus, Ohio, police officer who fatally shot a teen Tuesday "reacted with what he thought was his best judgment," a neighbor whose surveillance camera captured video of the incident said Thursday.

Donavon Brinson shared his views on Fox News' "The Faulkner Focus" in an exclusive interview after reviewing the footage.

Brinson did not witness the incident himself, he told host Harris Faulkner, but reviewed the surveillance footage recorded from his home, which is located across the street from where the shooting took place.

"The video doesn’t lie," he said. The police officer "did what he thought was best," given that he had only seconds to react, the neighbor asserted.

Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, has been identified by her family as the person who was killed in east Columbus after police were called to the scene about a dispute. Body camera footage released by police showed the teen attacking two other people with what appeared to be a knife before a responding officer fired multiple shots.

The teen was later pronounced dead at a hospital. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- MSNBC guest suggests Ma'Khia Bryant was shot for 'not being perfect,' having a 'bad day'

- Gutfeld: Ohio police shooting being politicized by left is ‘propagating’ violence

- Nancy Grace: If Ma'Khia Bryant called 911 before Columbus police shooting, 'that changes everything'

- Tucker Carlson: Democrats cry, 'Let them use knives,' because teenage knife fights are human rights

- Joe Concha slams the media's coverage of fatal police shooting: 'This isn't play time'

- 'The View' pushes back against CNN's Don Lemon over Ma'Khia Bryant shooting: He's 'wrong about this'

- Columbus shooting: Others involved in confrontation that led to teen's death were all adults

- Columbus officer who fatally shot teen girl as she lunged with knife is 23 years old, on force for 16 months

Biden's 'open-border' policies have agents 'burned out,' DHS whistleblower tells Fox

A whistleblower painted a grim picture of conditions on the U.S.- Mexico border Thursday in an exclusive "Hannity" interview with Fox News contributor and investigative reporter Sara Carter.

Carter explained that border officials are growing increasingly frustrated with dangerous conditions and negligence inside migrant processing centers and are desperate for Washington authorities to step in.

"How frustrated are DHS officials ... federal law enforcement officers working along the border? What are you hearing, What’s the feeling?" Carter asked.

"People are just very burned out and there’s not a lot of optimism that it’s going to get better anytime soon," responded the unidentified DHS official, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.



The official said he is frustrated with the Biden administration's open-border policies "because I think the policies were implemented irresponsibly and I think they do not have any sense of realism," he explained. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Kamala Harris has gone 30 days without a news conference since being tapped for border crisis role

- Kamala Harris emphasizes 'root causes' of border surge, says problem is 'complex'

- House Republicans demand answers from VP Harris on 'politically motivated' border decision

- Pence hits Dems over border crisis, touts Trump's success stemming illegal immigration

- Border crisis: Sens. Cornyn, Sinema to introduce bipartisan bill targeting migrant surge

- VP Kamala Harris sets virtual meeting with Guatemala president next week regarding migrant crisis



New York Times columnist claims 'rampaging mobs' that looted cities were GOP make-believe

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman suggested Thursday that riots that have plagued many U.S. cities over the past year were a figment of Republicans' imaginations.

Krugman knocked the GOP on Twitter for being concerned "only" about illegal immigration and the deficit in comparison to Democrats, who according to a Pew study are overwhelmingly concerned about gun violence, racism, the coronavirus, climate change, affordable health care, and economic inequality.

"You might think that it would be hard to obsess over the deficit when it was actually Trump who blew the deficit up, to zero complaints from his party," Krugman tweeted. "But that would be assuming that R voters know about that, or would even be willing to hear it."

"In reality, given that GOP supporters believe that rampaging mobs burned and looted major cities — somehow without the people actually living in those cities noticing — getting them to see facts about something as abstract as the deficit is a hopeless cause," Krugman added. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- NY Times ignores 18 deaths, nearly $2 billion in damage when bashing GOP bills targeting rioters

- FBI puts law enforcement nationwide on notice about increase in crime, 'remain vigilant'

- New York police clear encampment after earlier clash; 8 arrested

- Activists allegedly refusing to leave George Floyd Square after Chauvin verdict, call for demands to be met



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Kamala Harris trip to New Hampshire sparks 2024 White House speculation

- Virginia moving to eliminate all accelerated math courses before 11th grade as part of equity-focused plan

- George W. Bush reveals who he voted for in 2020

- Ex-Virginia Tech soccer star sues coach, claims he forced her off team because she wouldn't kneel

- Kentucky men's basketball star dies in car accident days after signing with NBA agent: report

- Michigan Gov. Whitmer lied about travels before Florida trip revealed: 'I was here in town the whole time'

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Tesla raises prices on Model 3 and Model Y again

- Republicans question US Postal Service over ‘amorphous’ intelligence collecting operation

- Biden planning to hike capital gains tax rate on wealthy individuals

- IRS sends another batch of $1,400 stimulus checks to 2M Americans

- Topless clubs among businesses that can reopen in Las Vegas

- Elon Musk launches $100M 'XPRIZE Carbon Removal'

SOME PARTING WORDS

Laura Ingraham lashed out at the media for joining with Black Lives Matter and Democrats in a questionable narrative regarding Tuesday's fatal police shooting of knife-wielding 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio.

"The Ingraham Angle" host said the media used a "deceitful and despicable campaign to paint a police officer’s life-saving actions as just a cold-blooded killing of a Black teenager," Ingraham said.

"No reason – it’s a lie, and they know it’s a lie. In fact, they’ve gone out of their way to obscure key details in this story and then they go on to spin fantasy."

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.



Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.