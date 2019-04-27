Ohio boy, 8, saves sister from car thief in harrowing escape caught on camera

Surveillance video captured an 8-year-old boy pulling his 10-year-old sister to safety as they tumble out of the back seat of a moving vehicle that had just been stolen.

Both kids weren’t hurt in Thursday's harrowing incident in Middletown, Ohio, and cops said they nabbed the would-be car thief, a heroin addict from India.

Police said Nita Coburn, 69, was dropping her daughter off at the hospital when Dalvir Singh, 24, jumped into the driver’s seat and took off with Coburn’s great-grandchildren Chance and Skylar, in the back seat.

“The little boy opened the door to escape and the little girl started to jump out also but the man grabbed the hoodie of the little girl not allowing her to leave,” Maj. Scott Reeve said in a news release. “As she tried to get away her little brother grabbed hold of her and pulled her away from the kidnapper and they both tumbled out of the vehicle as it was moving.”

Coburn told WKRC-TV she ran to the driver’s side and tried to get inside to stop the thief. She thought the children were still inside.

"All the sudden, he just floored it. I ate blacktop. I went down very roughly. I bounced," she told the station.

Reeve said two officers on patrol saw the stolen vehicle fleeing the scene and pulled it over.

Singh was charged with two counts of kidnapping, assault, and grand theft.