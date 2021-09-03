Ohio man holds baby as he shoots at, wounds woman following car crash

A man in Ohio shot at and struck a woman – while he was holding a baby – after a minor car crash in which no damage was reported, local police said.

Cincinnati Police arrested and charged Ladon Penn, 31, with three counts of felonious assault, child endangerment and "weapons under disability" on Wednesday shortly after he opened fire, the department said Thursday.

According to police, the 54-year-old victim said she was in "a minor, non-damage car crash" earlier on Wednesday when the other driver, a woman, tells her: "I’m gonna go get my man, you better go get yours." Both groups left the scene "after words were exchanged," police said.

But shortly thereafter, the other woman returned with Penn.

"The victim says that Penn walked out of his car, walked into a home, and reappeared with a gun," police said.

Then, while holding the toddler, Penn allegedly opened fire on the victim and the two women with her. One of the fired bullets ricocheted and grazed the victim and Penn and the others fled from the area, police said.

Investigators found video footage that showed Penn "firing his gun, while holding an infant." One screenshot of the video appears to show the baby clutching Penn’s left side as Penn holds the gun in his right hand.

Police later stopped him and found him to be in possession of a 9mm handgun.