Ohio baby left on departing train as father steps out to smoke cigarette

A baby was left alone on board a departing Rapid Transit train in Cleveland last month after the father exited onto the platform to smoke a cigarette, reports said.

The RTA train had left Wildermere station in East Cleveland on Jan. 12 with the unaccompanied baby, FOX8 Cleveland reported. Video obtained by the station shows the train doors closing while the father is still outside. He appears to panic as he watches the train begin to pull away and tries desperately to bang on the doors.

MONTANA MOTHER LIVID AFTER FINDING 6-MONTH-OLD BABY ALONE INSIDE LOCKED DAYCARE

A passenger alerted the train operator about the baby before it reached the next station, FOX8 reported. The operator reversed the train and went back to the Wildermere station to reunite the baby with its father.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An RTA spokesman told the station that the baby was never in any danger.