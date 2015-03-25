Ohio adoptive father sentenced to 50 years to life in child rape case

An adoptive father has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison, the second lengthy sentence for an Ohio man who admitted raping three boys in his care.

The sentence will run at the same time as a 60 years-to-life term in another case, virtually ensuring the 40-year-old will spend the rest of his life in prison. In both cases, he pleaded guilty under agreements with prosecutors.

The Montgomery County sentencing Tuesday wraps up child rape cases against the man and two other men he allegedly arranged to let rape one adopted son.

The Associated Press isn't naming the adoptive father to protect the identities of three boys and one girl in his care. The children were age 9-12 when he was arrested a year ago.