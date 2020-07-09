Ohio’s oldest abortion clinic closes, pro-life advocates celebrate: 'A long time coming'

The first abortion clinic to open in Ohio is closing its doors after 47 years.

The owners of Founder's Women's Health Center in Columbus are retiring, leaving eight abortion clinics across the Buckeye State, according to local media.

NARAL's Pro-Choice Ohio's communications manager said the closure is not related to "any state actions, legislative or administrative."

The abortion clinic closure is being celebrated by pro-life advocates.

“It’s the end of the road for their business model. I believe if their business was doing well, was profitable, they would have sold it to another physician group or continued operating,” Ohio Right to Life President Michael Gonidakis told the Columbus Dispatch.

“It’s a long time coming and very positive news that we have one less abortion clinic in Ohio, especially in Franklin County, which annually has some of the highest numbers of (abortions of) all 88 counties," Gonidakis added.

The state's Republican-led legislature has passed more than a dozen abortion regulations, including a requirement for abortion clinics to secure a transfer agreement with a local hospital in case of an emergency.

Founder's abortion clinic, which opened in 1973 shortly after the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision, temporarily closed two years ago, but reopened. It has offered only medication to induce an abortion since, Cincinnati.com reports.

