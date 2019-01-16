Officials ask for help to ID boy’s remains found in duffel bag more than a decade ago

California authorities and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) are reportedly looking for information that will help identify a young boy’s skeletal remains that were uncovered in California more than a decade ago.

The remains were found in May 2004 in the area of Rancho Bernardo Community Park and Interstate 15, Fox 5 San Diego reported Tuesday.

BODIES OF MISSING TEXAS MAN AND WOMAN DISCOVERED IN SHALLOW OKLAHOMA GRAVE, AUTHORITIES SAY

A pair of hikers who were in the area spotted a green jacket on top of a duffle bag, the outlet said, citing the San Diego Police Department. The remains were reportedly inside the carrier, along with an array of clothing items.

“Forensic Isotope Analysis revealed that the child’s mother likely spent time in the southeast while pregnant and may have lived in Texas after the child was born, before moving to southern California,” the NCMEC wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A video accompanying the post showed images “created by forensic artists” depicting “what the boy may have looked like,” NCMEC said.

People with information related to the case are urged to contact the San Diego Police Department, according to Fox 5.