Official: Soldiers found dead at Mexico-Arizona border died by suicide

Two Army soldiers found dead this month while deployed to the Mexican border in Arizona died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds, a medical examiner said.

The deaths of Pfc. Steven Hodges of Menifee, Calif., and 21-year-old Pfc. Kevin Christian of Haslet, Texas, occurred weeks apart. Pima County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Greg Hess announced his determination on Thursday.

GUATEMALAN MIGRANTS VOW TO KEEP TRYING TO REACH US BORDER AFTER MEXICO RAMPS UP PRESSURE

Hodges was found June 1 near the border city of Nogales; Christian died Sunday, 200 miles away in Ajo.

Both men were assigned to the Southwest Border Support Mission, which has some 2,400 service members.

President Trump has deployed active-duty soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border to support the Border Patrol amid a surge of migrants from Central America. Duties have included placing hundreds of miles of concertina wire and reinforcing points of entry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Military officials said the deaths are still under investigation.