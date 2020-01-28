Officers killed in the line of duty in 2020

Working in law enforcement is one of the most dangerous jobs in America.

As of the end of January, 10 officers have died while on duty this year – including a pair who were gunned down in Hawaii by a man that a landlord was trying to evict, officials say.

Below are the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in 2020 while trying to protect the public.

JANUARY

Major Angelanette Moore

Moore, who worked at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail outside of Newport News, passed away from a heart attack on Jan. 23, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

The website says she collapsed several hours after searching a housing unit for contraband and efforts to revive her were not successful.

Moore worked at the facility for two decades and is survived by her husband and son.

Police Officer Katherine Thyne

Thyne, a 24-year-old officer at Virginia’s Newport News Police Department, died Jan. 23 after being dragged by a vehicle driven by a suspect trying to flee a traffic stop, officials say.

The vehicle eventually crashed and pinned Thyne against a tree.

Chief Steve Drew described Thyne as a "true hero" who always had a smile on her face. Drew said Thyne served in the U.S. Navy Reserves before coming to the department in 2018. She leaves behind a partner, a 2-year-old daughter and other family members. She also served as an assistant coach with a basketball team at the local Boys and Girls club.

Deputy Sheriff Sheldon Whiteman

Whiteman, who served the Long County Sheriff's Office in Georgia, died Jan. 23 after his patrol car crashed during a highway pursuit in the southeastern corner of the state.

The deputy appears to have lost control of his cruiser, which veered off the roadway of Highway 57 and crashed in a wooded area, said Capt. Thornell King of the Georgia State Patrol.

Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles said Whiteman had been working for his department for about four months.

Officers Tiffany-Victoria Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama

Kalama and Enriquez, both officers at the Honolulu Police Department in Hawaii, were gunned down Jan. 19 by a handyman with a history of run-ins with the law, officials say.

The officers were responding to a call for help at a home near Waikiki Beach when they found a woman stabbed in the leg and resident Jaroslav Hanel began shooting, killing Enriquez, a seven-year veteran, and Kalama, a nine-year veteran, Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said.

Local media said the 68-year-old suspect was evicted in the morning before he stabbed his female landlord.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two officers as well as the entire Honolulu Police Department,” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell tweeted. “This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawai’i.”

Deputy Sheriff Jarid Taylor

Taylor, a member of the Bryan County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma, died Jan. 14 in a car crash while responding to an emergency call, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

The website says his car left the roadway and hit a tree near Durant.

Taylor is survived by his fiancée and two children.

Police Officer Nicholas Reyna

Reyna, an officer with Texas’ Lubbock Police Department, died Jan. 11 after being hit by a car while working the scene of a traffic accident.

The accident happened in dangerous conditions caused by winter weather – and a firefighter also died in the collision.

"It is not possible to express the hurt we all feel from the death our own officer, and the death and injuries to our firefighter brothers, and the grief of their families and friends," Lubbock Police said on Facebook.

Police Officer Paul Dunn

Dunn, who served the Lakeland Police Department in Florida, was killed Jan. 9 while driving his police-issued Harley-Davidson to work, officials say.

The motorcycle struck and drove over a raised concrete median and Dunn lost control of the bike, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

“Officer Dunn has been with our agency since 2013 and he was a beloved member of our motor unit,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Public Safety Officer Jackson Winkeler

Winkeler, a safety officer at the Florence Regional Airport in South Carolina, was gunned down Jan. 5 while conducting a traffic stop near the airport.

Winkeler also volunteered with the Latta Fire Department, which lowered its flag to half-staff following his death.

“He lost his life doing what he loved the most. Helping people. Jackson was one of the best firefighters that you could ever have on a fire scene,” Dillon County Fire Lt. Nic Bethea told WPDE. “No matter what time of the day it was, Jackson was willing to help.”

Investigator Ryan D. Fortini

Fortini, a former New York State trooper, died on Jan. 1 from cancer that he was diagnosed with following his rescue-and-recovery efforts at Ground Zero in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, according to the New York Post.

State Police Superintendent Keith Corlett reportedly said the 42-year-old retired from his position in 2015 “because of his worsening illness.”

He is survived by his parents, fiancée, brother, and sister, the newspaper says.



Fox News' Frank Miles, Travis Fedschun and the Associated Press contributed to this report.