Officer, suspect hurt in shooting at South Carolina hospital

Police in South Carolina say a shooting inside a hospital has left a police officer and a suspected gunman injured - the second hospital shooting to take place in the state in two days.

A spokesman for the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division says the suspect was being treated early Thursday at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital in Clinton when he shot the hospital's police officer and tried to flee.

The Greenville Health Authority Police Department officer returned fire, striking the suspect. Both were receiving treatment at the hospital for injuries. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Authorities say that on Tuesday, an armed man seeking mental health treatment was turned away from the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg and disarmed. His girlfriend was told to bring him back Friday for treatment. Instead, he showed up with another gun Wednesday and opened fire in the emergency room, injuring a nurse.

The nurse was taken into surgery after the shooting and was in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities identified the gunman in that incident as 23-year-old Abrian Dayquan Sabb. Affidavits provided by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office say Sabb has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of violent crime.