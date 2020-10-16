Officer sues former Chicago top cop Eddie Johnson for sexual assault

Disgraced former Chicago top cop Eddie Johnson has been accused of sexual assault and harassment in a new bombshell lawsuit, according to reports.

The plaintiff is Cynthia Donald who was Johnson’s personal driver when he was on the job.

Donald has been a Chicago cop for 14 years and says in the lawsuit Johnson forced her to engage in sex acts to keep her job.

“After the first time he sexually assaulted me in his office at CPD headquarters he told me that I belonged to him,” Donald told a news conference Thursday, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

She also alleges Johson texted her nude photos of himself.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired Johnson last year after officers found him passed out behind the wheel of his department SUV. She accused him of lying about the incident.

The lawsuit alleges that earlier that night Johnson contacted Donald and demanded that she meet him for drinks, the station reported.

The lawsuit says that after the incident Lightfoot sought to deflect blame by telling Johnson to demote Donald, CBS 2 Chicago reported.

“Mayor Lightfoot emphatically denies, and common sense dictates, that Eddie Johnson ever told the Mayor about allegations of abuse or harassment of Cynthia Donald by Eddie Johnson. Ms. Donald’s lawyers never claimed otherwise,” the city’s Law Department said in response.

Johnson denied the lawsuit’s allegations in a statement to the station.

“Her claims are not only patently false, they are egregiously dehumanizing towards those who have truly suffered in the workplace,” he said. “I pray for Ms. Donald’s well-being and look foreword to the opportunity where the facts can be presented."