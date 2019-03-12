Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published
Last Update 30 mins ago

Officer shot, injured while responding to Kalamazoo shooting

Associated Press
Swarms of police respond to Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center on reports of shots fired in downtown Kalamazoo, Michigan on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Authorities say a police officer has been shot while responding to the shooting. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

Swarms of police respond to Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center on reports of shots fired in downtown Kalamazoo, Michigan on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Authorities say a police officer has been shot while responding to the shooting. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Authorities say a police officer has been shot while responding to a shooting at a plasma donation center in southwestern Michigan.

Kalamazoo police say the officer's injuries aren't life-threatening. Lisa Walterhouse, an employee at the downtown plasma center, tells the Kalamazoo Gazette that police responded Tuesday after a former employee entered the building and fired shots.

Walterhouse says the gunman told people to call 911. She says, "Then we ran."

Police say there's "no active threat" to the public. The statement didn't mention anything about the gunman. A late afternoon news conference is planned.