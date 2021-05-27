Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

Off-duty New York firefighter uses Jet Ski to douse burning boat

The boat caught fire in Irondequoit Bay

By Paul Best | Fox News
An off-duty Rochester, New York firefighter used his Jet Ski to douse the flames of a boat that had caught fire in Irondequoit Bay recently. 

A video posted by the Rochester firefighters union IAFF Local 1071 shows the firefighter, Oscar Herrera, whipping a personal watercraft back and forth in the bay and forcing waves of water onto the boat. 

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

"I saw it. Naturally I wanted to see what was going on so I went over and there were a couple of other Jet Skis basically staring at it and I thought, 'What can I do to help?' And I’d seen it on YouTube a couple of times so I wanted to try it myself," Herrera told WHAM

A Jet Ski appears to be a surprisingly effective, if not dangerous, tool to fight fires. A few firefighters off Whiskey Island in Cleveland used their Jet Skis to whip up water on a burning boat Tuesday, FOX 8 News reported. 

