Off-duty Maryland State Trooper charged in alleged road rage incident

Baltimore County police arrested an off-duty trooper with the Maryland State Police for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver in a road rage incident while on Interstate 695 in Baltimore Sunday evening.

The suspect, identified as Zachary Tyler Bowen, 28, allegedly sped up next to a man and woman driving on the outer loop of the freeway after the duo changed lanes. Bowen then allegedly pointed a handgun at them. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the alleged altercation.

The passengers in the other vehicle were able to identify Bowen to the police and he was later arrested at his home in Baltimore County without incident, police said.

He is being charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and the use of a firearm in a felony crime.

Bowen, who has been a state trooper since 2012, was suspended without pay, according to The Associated Press.