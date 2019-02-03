Expand / Collapse search
Off-duty Chicago police officer found fatally shot; no foul play suspected

By Louis Casiano | Fox News

An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead Saturday night inside her vehicle, according to reports.

The officer was found just after 9:30 p.m. She has not been publically identified, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Investigators initially suspected she had been shot and killed in a domestic-related incident, and a man had been questioned. They later said no foul play was suspected.