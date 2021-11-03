Off-duty Chicago officer fatally shot, 2nd off-duty officer placed on administrative leave

An off-duty Chicago police officer was fatally shot Tuesday evening and another off-duty officer was placed on administrative leave after the incident, according to authorities.

The Chicago Police Department would not say how the two officers were involved in the shooting, but Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), which is investigating the incident, confirmed that the deceased 44-year-old male victim was an off-duty officer.

COPA did not share any further details, including the number of individuals involved in the shooting, due to the ongoing nature of an investigation into the incident that occurred on the 8500 block of West Winona Street.

COPA said it is handling the shooting differently than it would handle an incident involving on-duty officers.

The victim, whom police have not identified, was transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after the shooting.

The other officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave for one month while the investigation continues, authorities said in a press release.

Officials told the Chicago Tribune that they are treating the shooting as a death investigation.

Area 5 detectives and COPA are investigating the specifics of the incident. COPA did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News.