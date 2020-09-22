Dad, off-duty California deputy helps parents thwart attempted kidnapping at Costco

Two California parents were backing out of their space in a Costco parking lot Saturday when a man opened the back door and tried to grab their 2-year-old, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The parents, who had another child with them too, got out and confronted the stranger. Authorities identified him as 37-year-old Adam Glavinic.

“The incident drew a crowd, and a physical confrontation occurred between the father and Glavinic,” said sheriff’s department spokesperson Nanette McMasters.

An off-duty deputy nearby subdued the suspect, along with other good Samaritans, according to McMasters.

On-duty deputies from the Vista station arrived and arrested Glavinic on charges of attempted kidnapping and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

“I don't know what his intentions were to do with my son, but it wasn't a good thing,” the 2-year-old’s mother, Jennifer Lawson, told San Diego’s NBC 7. “There was nothing good he was going to do to my son.”

The station reported that the father, Lawson’s fiancé Peter Kopchak, fought off the suspect until the off-duty deputy took control.

“I think I hit him once, and he hit the ground,” Kopchak told the outlet. “Then I just got on top of him.”

Glavinic, who lives in California’s North County, made his $100,000 bail within 24 hours, according to ABC 10 San Diego. His arraignment isn’t expected until February due to a logjam in courts due to the coronavirus.

"I couldn't stop crying when I found out, because he will do this to someone else and who knows if it's a single mom or the husband isn't quick enough, and the guy takes off," Lawson told the outlet.

The release left local residents on high alert, forming watch programs on social media to share information and raise awareness.