Oakland crowd twerks on ambulance, blocks responders after deadly shooting

Partiers celebrating Juneteenth in Northern California were seen blocking an ambulance, with a woman twerking atop the vehicle, despite responders trying to navigate through the scene to transport victims of a shooting in which one person was killed and several others were injured.

The Oakland Police Department believes Saturday's shooting at Lake Merritt was gang-related and multiple shooters are being sought, the department said Monday. An estimated 5,000 people were gathered near where the incident occurred in the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue just after 6:20 p.m., police said.

A 22-year-old San Francisco man was killed and seven people were injured, police said. The victims range in age from 16 to their mid-60s and are in stable condition, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told reporters Monday.

Most of those involved are not from Oakland, he said.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

As first responders were trying to make their way through the scene following the shooting, several people began dancing and twerking against and on top of their ambulance, while a large crowd watched and cheered, according to footage of the incident posted online. At one point, someone climbed on top of the vehicle and a woman danced while standing on the hood.

"The fact that we had several people shot and injured, we had people who continued to dance on and around ambulances, preventing the ambulances from leaving the area to get people to hospitals so that they can be treated," Armstrong said.

He noted that some people helped the responders make their way through the crowd.

"We also had some people that stood up, that actually helped out and helped open up traffic," he said. "We thank them for their efforts."

In a statement, Mayor Libby Schaaf condemned the latest act of gun violence.

"It’s heartbreaking a joyous occasion at Lake Merritt was marred by violence," she said.

Fox News has reached out to the ambulance company and the police department but has not heard back.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a gang feud in San Francisco. Two men spotted running from the scene were arrested and two firearms were recovered. Investigators said it was unclear if they are connected to the shooting.

"There were a large number of firearms at the lake on that day," Armstrong said. "People continue to come to the city of Oakland armed with firearms."