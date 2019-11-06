New York man arrested for allegedly dousing 2 NYPD officers with water over the summer

A man in New York City was arrested Monday in connection with an incident over the summer that went viral when two police officers were doused with water as they were making an arrest, officials said.

The New York Police Department said Darnell Hilliard, 21, was arrested at his home in Harlem, more than three months after the attack in July, according to a police report.

The incident on July 20 went viral after a video posted to Twitter showed officers in Harlem getting drenched as they were making an arrest. In one video, somebody hurled a bucket that hit an officer in the head while he was arresting someone. Groups of jeering bystanders could be heard reacting as people continued to splash the officers with water.

'TOUGH GUY' ARRESTED IN LATEST WATER-DOUSING INCIDENT ON NYPD OFFICERS, COMMISSIONER SAYS

New York City Police say Hillard was seen in one of the videos, which drew outrage from police unions and even President Trump, who called for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to “act immediately” in response to the acts seen on the videos. Officials had previously said that a total of 15 people were recorded in the video.

Two other people are facing charges in connection with the Harlem incident, which at the time the NYPD called “reprehensible."

Hilliard was charged by police with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, riot, assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

But at his arraignment on Monday, prosecutors only brought some of those charges against the 21-year-old, dropping the riot charge and changing his assault charge to attempted assault, the New York Daily News reported. He remains held on $2,500 bail and is in court again on Friday, according to the newspaper.

NYPD RELEASES VIDEO OF MAN SPRAYING OFFICERS WITH WATER BOTTLE IN LATEST DOUSING INCIDENT

Authorities in New York made numerous arrests over the summer in connection to other water-dousing incidents targeting officers across New York City. Several incidents were caught on videos that quickly went viral on social media.

One of the people arrested – whom police say was wanted for dumping a bucket of water on an officer in Brooklyn – was identified by authorities as a gang member.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

New York City councilmembers have urged the District Attorney's office to enforce harsher punishments on those who attacked police.

Fox News Talia Kaplan, Alex Pappas and Greg Norman contributed to this report.