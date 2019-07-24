Gang member arrested for dumping water on NYPD officer, police say

New York City police announced Wednesday that they have arrested a gang member seen in a viral video dumping a bucket of water on a uniformed officer.

The arrest comes after widely-publicized footage of the incident showed uniformed NYPD officers getting doused with water as they walked on a Brooklyn street. One man approaches one of the officers and pours a bucket of water directly over his head. The officers did not engage the individuals and seemed to be purposefully ignoring the situation.

"Actions like we’ve seen in videos recently will NEVER be tolerated in this city," the NYPD's Chief of Department, Terence Monahan, posted on Twitter.

Police on Wednesday also said they arrested one person wanted in connection to a similar interaction that happened in the Harlem area of Manhattan.

In that altercation -- which, like the Brooklyn one, was captured on video and soon went viral -- someone hurls a bucket that hits an officer in the head while he's making an arrest. Groups of jeering bystanders can be heard reacting as others watching splash the officers with water.

Prior to announcing the arrest in that case, police released images of three people they are seeking in connection to it, who are wanted for assault and criminal mischief.

NYPD officials have called the videos “reprehensible."

