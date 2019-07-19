Brooklyn man dies after sucker punch, NYPD searches for suspect

The New York City Police Department on Thursday released surveillance footage they say shows the suspect they believe threw a fatal sucker punch that led to a man's death on a Brooklyn boardwalk earlier this month.

Police responded to reports of an assault at the Riegelman Boardwalk East—a walkway between Brooklyn’s famous Coney Island and Brighton Beach boardwalks—around 5:45 p.m. on July 9, News 12 Brooklyn reported.

Dimitry Goldfarb, 52, was found lying on the ground with head trauma. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and eventually transferred to another one, where he died.

The video released does not show the alleged attack.

The NYPD is asking the public to help them identify the male suspect and the woman seen with him.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visit http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or text 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577, PIX 11 reported.