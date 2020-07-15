NYPD, union offering up to $23G for information in toddler's murder

The New York Police Department and a union representing its sergeants are offering up to $23,000 for information that leads police to the person who fatally shot a 1-year-old boy in a Brooklyn park.

The NYPD’s Sergeants Benevolent Association announced its $13,000 reward late Tuesday for the capture of the gunman who shot Davell Gardner Jr. in the stomach shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

FUNDRAISER SET UP FOR FAMILY OF 1-YEAR-OLD SHOT AND KILLED AT NEW YORK CITY COOKOUT

DECAPITATED BODY OF TECH CEO FOUND IN NYC APARTMENT, SOURCES SAY

Davell, 22 months, was with his mother at a family cookout in a neighborhood park when two gunmen opened fire. He was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved. Three others also were wounded, but were expected to survive, police and officials said.

The NYPD’s Crime Stoppers unit also is offering a reward of up to $10,000, according to Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison, who released a video of the two men running past the park around the time of the shooting.

On Tuesday, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea vowed to catch Davell’s killer.

“I can tell you that cops are disgusted,” he said during an interview on Spectrum NY1. “They take it personally. They're working feverishly – they will get the killer of this 1-year-old, I have no doubt in my mind.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Wednesday morning, police had not made any arrests or taken anyone into custody in connection with the case.