NYPD union lashes out at health commissioner over coronavirus mask plea rejection

The New York police sergeants union described city health commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot as a "b----" Wednesday in response to revelations that she told an NYPD official she didn’t give “two rats’ a--es” about cops getting safety masks.

“Truth is this b---- has blood on her hands but why should anyone be surprised the NYPD has suffered under DeBlasio since he became Mayor,” the Sergeants Benevolent Association tweeted in response to The Post’s exclusive story revealing Barbot’s decision.

The health commissioner said in a mid-March phone conversation with NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, “I don’t give two rats’ a--es about your cops,” in response to the mask request, sources said.

“I need them for others,” Barbot said.

Instead of the 500,000 masks Monahan sought to help protect his force, Barbot said she could only cough up 50,000, according to sources.

Department of Health spokesman Patrick Gallahue acknowledged that there was a “heated exchange between the two where things were said out of frustration, but no harm was wished on anyone.” Barbot “apologized for her contribution to the exchange,” Gallahue added.

Shortly after the SBA’s tweet, the union’s president, Edward Mullins, sent a statement calling for Barbot’s ouster.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. For more from the Post, click here.