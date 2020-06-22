How conspiracy theories about the NYPD Shake Shack 'poisoning' blew up

The three cops at the center of the NYPD milkshake “poisoning” scandal never even got sick, and there wasn’t the slightest whiff of criminality from the get-go — but that didn’t stop gung-ho brass from rolling out the crime scene tape and unions from dishing out empty conspiracy theories, The Post has learned.

The fullest picture yet to emerge of the incident — which came amid fraught tensions between the police and public — is based on records and multiple interviews with police sources.

The three officers were down from The Bronx, on protest duty in Lower Manhattan, on June 15 when they ordered the now-infamous mid-shift treats via a mobile app around 7:30 p.m., purchasing three shakes across two separate orders, sources said.

Their drinks were waiting for them when they arrived at the Shake Shack on the second floor of 200 Broadway a few minutes later. A female officer picked up her strawberry shake from the front counter, and her two male colleagues grabbed their cherry and vanilla drinks from a side counter, sources said.

Police sources explained it was clear that the workers couldn’t have known cops had placed the orders “since it wasn’t done in person” — and they couldn’t have dosed the drinks after the officers arrived, because they were packaged and waiting for pickup when the trio walked in.

Soon after sipping the shakes, however, the cops realized they didn’t taste or smell right, so they threw the drinks in the trash and alerted a manager, who apologized and issued them vouchers for free food or drink, which they accepted, according to sources.

But when the cops told their sergeant about the incident, the supervisor called in the Emergency Service Unit to set up a crime scene at the fast-food joint for an evidence search around 9:20 p.m. — nearly two hours after they first got the sour shakes.

The three were rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where they were examined and released without ever showing symptoms, sources said.

Meanwhile, a lieutenant from the Bronx blasted out an email to the unions that six cops “started throwing up after drinking beverages they got from shake shack on 200 Broadway.”

It was unclear why the sergeant and lieutenant escalated the situation.

Detectives easily closed the case after interviewing five employees and reviewing surveillance footage showing the shakes were made normally, sources said.

