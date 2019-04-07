Police hunt thieves in church donation box robberies caught on camera

New York City police have released surveillance video of a woman pilfering a donation box during a burglary at a parish church last week.

Police say the woman and her male accomplice forced their way into St. Helen’s Roman Catholic Church in Howard Beach, Queens, around 3 a.m. Thursday and looted four collection boxes, stealing about $400 in cash.

"The perpetrators then fled in a red four-door sedan,” the NYPD's 106th precinct said.

Police released the video footage seeking to identify the woman.

The video shows the woman appearing to look everywhere but at the camera before looting the large cash box, the New York Post reported.

The break-in damaged the church’s front door, according to WCBS-TV, which reported that news of the theft troubled parishioners.

“Yeah everyone’s talking about it. They’re very upset about it,” one of them, Jasmine Mejia, told the station.