Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYPD seeks man accused of disturbing encounter with 10-year-old girl in her bedroom

The girl was woken up by the act and the man 'fled on foot to parts unknown'

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York City police are looking for a man who they say broke into the Greenwich Village home of a 10-year-old girl and rubbed his penis on her feet. 

Police said the heinous incident happened around 1 a.m. on June 12 at a residence in the vicinity of Broadway and Bond Street.

The girl was woken up by the act and the man "fled on foot to parts unknown," police said in a statement provided to Fox News. 

LYFT DRIVER CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT ON TEEN RIDING HOME FROM SCHOOL

The NYPD has released surveillance footage of the suspect riding a bike on 149 Bleecker Street. They are asking for the public’s health in identifying the suspect. 

Police described him as a "dark-skinned adult male, medium build with dreadlocks." He was last seen wearing a multi-colored t-shirt, black jeans, white sneakers, and a white mask. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477, or submit tips to www.nypdcrimestoppers.com. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money