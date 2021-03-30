NYPD seeks information after video of brutal subway beating emerges

The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes unit appealed to the public on Monday for information on a video that appeared on social media that captured a brutal beating inside a city’s subway car.

ASIAN WOMAN BEATEN IN BROAD DAYLIGHT IN MIDTOWN

Police retweeted the video of the altercation that shows an unidentified assailant pummeling a person who was described as an Asian male. The video was taken aboard a Manhattan-bound J train.

GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING

The video begins with an individual dressed in black quickly getting the upper hand and then landing punch after punch. Nobody on the train intervenes in the fight that ended with the man dressed in white appearing to be knocked unconscious.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement, "These hateful acts of violence have no place in New York — period. The misguided rhetoric which has vilified Asian Americans throughout this pandemic is highly dangerous, and now we are seeing more and more painful real-life consequences."