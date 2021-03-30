Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

NYPD seeks information after video of brutal subway beating emerges

The video was taken aboard a Manhattan-bound J train

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes unit appealed to the public on Monday for information on a video that appeared on social media that captured a brutal beating inside a city’s subway car.

ASIAN WOMAN BEATEN IN BROAD DAYLIGHT IN MIDTOWN

Police retweeted the video of the altercation that shows an unidentified assailant pummeling a person who was described as an Asian male. The video was taken aboard a Manhattan-bound J train.

GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING

The video begins with an individual dressed in black quickly getting the upper hand and then landing punch after punch. Nobody on the train intervenes in the fight that ended with the man dressed in white appearing to be knocked unconscious.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement, "These hateful acts of violence have no place in New York — period. The misguided rhetoric which has vilified Asian Americans throughout this pandemic is highly dangerous, and now we are seeing more and more painful real-life consequences."

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money