NYPD searching for robbery suspect who dragged woman, 86, down street

A scooter-riding thief was captured on camera grabbing an elderly woman's purse before dragging her down a Manhattan sidewalk, New York City police said.

The brazen bandit was seen riding an electric scooter around 3 p.m. on May 4 on the corner of 1st Avenue and 64th Street on the Upper East Side.

In surveillance footage released by the New York Police Department, the would-be thief, in a bright yellow helmet, appears to try to steal the 86-year-old woman's purse. As the person tries to ride away, the woman is dragged on the pavement for several feet.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital for pain in her left arm, AM New York reported.

Investigators said a $2,500 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the scooter-bound suspect, who is wanted for "multiple robberies."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.