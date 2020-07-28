NYPD searches for would-be robbers who knocked man out of wheelchair: report

The New York Police Department said on Sunday that it was searching for two suspects seen in surveillance footage pulling a wheelchair out from underneath a man and then attempting to rob him, a report said.

The footage was recorded in the early morning hours of July 18 in the Bronx, according to a report on ABC 7 NY. The alleged victim is seen sitting in the wheelchair when one of the suspects appears behind him and pulls the chair, causing the man to fall onto the ground.

The suspect who pulled the chair could be seen addressing the victim, according to the video, and at one point appears to reach into the victim’s pockets. The station reported that nothing was taken from the victim.

No arrests have been made.